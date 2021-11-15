The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Lanter family’s house. The meeting was called to order by President Jake Rieger, and secretary Annika Reschke read last month’s minutes. Annika took roll call, which was: What will you be for Halloween? There were 15 members, 2 leaders, and 17 guests present.
The club voted to adopt a family for Christmas. Kodi Miller, Jake, and Aden Grathwohl volunteered to get presents for the family. Leaders reminded members to make sure they enroll by November 1st. It was also reminded that county achievement night will be Nov. 23 at the Fisher Center.
Programs were by Raelynn Lanter and Jake Rieger. Raelynn showed the club how to make a fire painting. Jake showed the club how to show sheep.
After the meeting was adjourned, members enjoyed a cookout and a kickball game. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Fairview Community Building.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
