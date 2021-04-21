The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, April 11, at the Fairview Community Building. There were 14 members, 7 parents, and 1 leader in attendance. The meeting was called to order by president Jake Rieger. Roll call was done by secretary Avery Baumgartner, and members answered roll call by telling if they had a good Easter.
Leader Jeni Lanter said that the county fair will be as normal as possible this year, and the theme will be “Keeping the Dream Alive.” There will be assigned times for members from each club to drop off their items at the blue building. The parade will also be held this year, and members should think of ideas for the club float. Having a lemonade stand the Tuesday evening of the fair was also discussed. There will be no cow decorating this year.
Jeni also told the club that there will only be ten people from Brown County who can attend 4-H camp this year at Rock Springs, which will be June 12-15. Discovery Days will only be virtual this year. Also, she said that May 1 is the last day to drop or add projects. Jeni said that extension agent Matt Young offered to come to a club meeting to show how to do record books.
Aden Gisendorf presented a program to the club about trap shooting. Avery Baumgartner showed the club how to make Twix cookies.
After the meeting was adjourned, members had cup stacking races led by Jenna Gisendorf for recreation. Joey Meyer and his family provided refreshments. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at the Falls City Bowling Alley.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.