The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, June 13 at the Fairview Community Building. The meeting was called to order by vice president Joey Meyer. Acting secretary Aden Grathwohl read last month’s meeting minutes and conducted roll call, which members answered by telling their favorite fair project.
The club then brought up banner designs and voted on the banner design to make and enter at the county fair. The club also discussed doing a lemonade stand at the fair this year. It was voted to do this the Thursday evening of the fair from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It was announced that the club will start decorating for the float at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday of the fair prior to the parade, and pizza will be available to members who help. On Tuesday morning of the fair, the club will clean up at 9:00 a.m., and donuts will be provided to members who help.
Aden Grathwohl gave a program about different baseball pitches. Regan Kerl showed a card trick. Eli Gisendorf gave a program on the different breeds of chickens.
After the meeting was adjourned, members enjoyed refreshments provided by Jackson Meyer and his family. There will be no meeting in July due to the fair. The next monthly meeting and pool party will be August 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Sabetha pool.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.