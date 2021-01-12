The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club was held Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Fairview Community Building. President Jake Rieger called the meeting to order. Roll call was conducted by secretary Avery Baumgartner, which was answered by “What is your favorite thing to do?”
There were 20 members, 2 leaders, and 16 guests present.
During the meeting, Lori Rieger led the Officer Installation Ceremony, recognizing the new officers and presenting all of them with a box of cereal that connected to their roles as officers. Lori also led the New Member Installation Ceremony, and the club welcomed Raegan Kerl as a new member.
Leader Jeni Lanter handed out the 4-H pins that members earned from Achievement Night. She also announced that the club got the purple seal last year. Robin Grathwohl and Tiffany Baumgartner were recognized as last year’s club leaders, and Walker Lowdermilk was given the “I Dare You” award.
Leader Robin Grathwohl discussed signing the club bylaws, said that members should take their new club t-shirts, and said that everyone would be reimbursed by the club for enrollment fees.
It was announced that County Club Day will be on March 6, and members are encouraged to do individual or small group presentations. Members signed up to bring food items for next month’s Mexican Fiesta. A 4-H “Welcome” sign for Fairview was discussed, and members can volunteer to gather information for that.
Brody Grathwhol presented a program about card tricks.
After the meeting was adjourned, Brody Grathwohl led the club in a balloon relay for recreation. The Maas family was the host for the night and provided drinks and snacks. The next monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Fairview Community Building.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
