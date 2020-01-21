The Fairview Willing Workers met for their January meeting Sunday, Jan. 19. They met at the Falls City Bowling Alley. There were 16 members and 14 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling what your favorite snack is.
This meeting we discussed the success of the hog raffle and walking taco stand. We also spoke about all the items that the club was able to purchase and give to the adopted family for Christmas.
During the meeting we discussed revisiting the idea of participating in club days with a model meeting. Because of the number of members that have other commitments that day it was determined that the club will just have members sign up for individual events this year. A sheet showing possible club day events will be posted to the group’s Facebook page.
The club voted to donate $25 in Hiawatha Camber Bucks to the Spotlight Auction. We also agreed to donate 3 dozen cookies to the event.
There were no programs presented this month.
After the meeting was adjourned the members bowled and enjoyed treats provided by our hosts, the Maas and Lanter families. Our next monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Fairview Community Building. The club will be having the Mexican Fiesta. A list of items that the members signed up to bring will be posted to our Facebook page. There will be 4 programs next month. Programs will be by Crayton, Huck, Brody, and Annika. Hosts for the night will be Baumgartner and Jackson Meyer Families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
