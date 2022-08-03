The June meeting for the Fairview Willing Workers was to be held on June 12 and originally starting at 4 p.m. with club project tours. Due to the large amount of rain the club tours were cancelled, and the club met at the Fairview Park Shelter at 5:30 for the meeting, followed by a supper. President Jake Rieger called the meeting to order, Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Annika Reschke read the minutes from the June meeting, there were twenty members, twelve parents and two leaders present. Eli Geisendorf stated that report had been turned in to the Hiawatha, Sabetha, and Fairview Newspapers and Aden Geisendorf read the Treasurers report. There were no birthdays to celebrate for the month of June,
New monthly business; record and officer books due September 1. The fair was quickly approaching, and the club needed to finalize plans for the lemonade stand and/or float. Brody Grathwohl motioned to have both a lemonade stand for a fundraiser and have a float in the parade. Aden Grathwohl seconded, and the club voted to follow through with the motion. The plan was to have a float on Tuesday evening of the parade and a lemonade stand on Thursday night during the free entertainment. There would not be a July meeting since it would take place during the Fair. The next meeting that would be held would be on August 14, the Geisendorf and Kerl families would be in charge since it would be for new membership drive. The members discussed having the meeting at the Sabetha pool. The Brown County swimming party would be held at the Horton swimming pool this year as well.
The Fairview Willing Workers kicked off the Brown County Fair on Saturday July 9th at the Horton Blue Building with judging consultation for foods, arts and crafts, place setting, clothing, woodworking, space tech and misc. Multiple club members participated and presented with their projects with the assigned time from 9:30 a.m. till 11 a.m. On July 10th members in the horse project participated in the horse show at the Babcock Arena in Hiawatha at 10 a.m. On Monday July 11th the club members with animals entered their projects and began weigh in for swine at 10 a.m. followed by beef, goats and sheep. Tuesday was the beginning of show day for animals. The rabbit show started at 8 a.m. followed by the poultry show. The Eddie Grathwohl Memorial Beef Clinic was presented to Brown County Club members by Fairview Willing Workers Club Members, Andy, Robin, Aden and Brody Grathwohl to help 4-H kids learn technique in grooming and showing cattle. The goat show started at 1 p.m. where several members participated. The parade started at 6:30, the Fairview Willing Workers started working on their float at 4 p.m. coordinating it with the fair theme “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights”, the club members sat around a campfire under a stary night while Uncle Sam waved to onlookers.
The swine show kicked off Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., other activities carried on during the afternoon, 4-H members were able to enjoy playing together when they had a spare moment. The bucket show started with interviews at 3:30, then showing at 4:30 and the beef show starting at 5:30. The Fairview Willing Workers started off Thursday morning cleaning the fairgrounds and emptying trash cans in all the barns. Club members participated in the Livestock Judging Contest at 12:30 and at 2:30 multiple members had the privileged of competing in the Round Robin contest. The Club had voted at the June meeting to have a lemonade stand for a fundraiser and decided to add sweet corn to the mix. The Hiawatha FFA helped with bounce houses and a mechanical bull for the community to enjoy and a rock wall was also available. The club started corn and lemonade sales at 6 and continued during the free entertainment by Wilder Horses while a cash pot cornhole tournament played on in the barn arena. Livestock exhibits were released at 9 p.m. and only market animals were left for Friday.
On Friday the 4-Hers cleaned the barns and prepared for the Livestock Sale that would start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude the Fair week. It was a great week!
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
