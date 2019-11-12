The Fairview Willing Workers met for their November meeting Sunday, Nov. 10. They met at the Fairview Community Building. There were 19 members and 20 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by naming what you are thankful for.
This meeting was packed full of items. We welcomed new families to the club and installed new officers. The bylaws were also discussed and voted on. They passed. A copy will be sent to Matt at the extension office.
We had more discussion on the hog raffle. It was decided that we will raffle off two hogs. Tickets will be sold for $10 each. The club will pay for the processing up to $200 each and that half of the profit will go to a family in need. The hogs will be raffled off the night of Fairview Lights Up which is Dec 12th. The club also talked about having a booth at Fairview Lights up to sell raffle tickets and to also possibly serve food. A committee was formed to look at that possibility.
During club business discussion was made on the upcoming Double Nickle Party. The club will help serve the event. We will also make party favors for the event at the next meeting.
Discussion was also held on the upcoming Christmas Party that will be held at the next meeting. All club members voted on bringing a wrapped ordainment to exchange. We are going to make cookie trays to hand out around Fairview. Each family is to bring two dozen cookies. We will also have a Chili dinner at the next meeting.
The club also voted to bring items for the local food pantries. We will split the items received and give them to both the Hiawatha and Sabetha Food Pantries.
Members who earned pins this past year and had not attended achievement night picked up their pins.
Two programs were presented. Megan Brockoff played a song on her french horn and Huck Lowerdermilk gave a program on baking. They both did a nice job and the programs were very informative.
After the meeting was adjourned the members enjoyed treats provided by our hosts, the Reiger Family. Our next monthly meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fairview Community Building. Programs will be presented by Kodi Miller and Brody Grathwohl. Hosts for the night will be Bill and Lori Rieger.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
