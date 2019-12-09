The Fairview Willing Workers met for their December meeting Sunday, December 8th. They met at the Fairview Community Building. There were 19 members and 14 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling what you want Santa to bring you for Christmas.
This meeting we made cookie platters and delivered them to homes around Fairview. We also worked on a craft for the table favors for the double nickel party. We held a food drive for the local food pantries.
During the meeting we had more discussion on the hog raffle. We stated that we currently have 71 tickets sold. It was stated that we have adopted a family for Christmas. Two parents are going to shop for the family after we know the total sales on the hog raffle. Half of the proceeds after expenses will go towards the adopted family. The club also talked about the food booth at Fairview Lights Up. We are going to serve walking tacos.
Some new events for 4-H members were brought up. More will be posted to our Facebook page. One of the events is Kansas Junior Producer Day. Beef day will be held 2/29/2020 and Sheep Day will be held 3/14/2020. The second event is Jammin Out with Leadership NELE 2020. It will be held 1/18/2020.
The club discussed paying for the events. It was voted and approved for the club to pay for up to $25 on each event for each member.
One program was presented. Oliva Baumgartner talked about making no bake caramel cookies. She did a great job speaking in front of the group.
After the meeting was adjourned the members exchanged ornaments and enjoyed chili provided by our hosts, the Brockoff and Grathwohl families. Our next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The club will be bowling. More details will be posted to our Facebook page in the coming weeks. There will be no programs next month. Hosts for the night will be Lanter and Maas Families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
