The Fairview Willing Workers monthly meeting was held on Jan. 9 at the Falls City Lanes Bowling Alley. President Jake Reiger called the meeting to order, the pledge being led by Ben Geisendorf and Huck Lowdermilk. Secretary Annika Reschke took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “What is something about yourself that makes you unique?” Nineteen members and two leaders answered the question, there were twelve parents present. Annika Reschke read the minutes to the previous meeting and Aden Geisendorf reviewed the clubs account with the treasurer's report. The club celebrated Flint Lowdermilk’s birthday in song led by Malachi Maas and Reagan Kerl.
The County Club Achievement Night was Nov. 23 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Lori Reiger announced each club members pin award and handed out pins to the members that did not make it that night. Robin Grathwohl and Jenni Lanter were recognized for being last year's leaders and Jake Reiger received the Key Award, which is the highest award a member can receive. She also announced that the club received the purple seal.
Business included upcoming County Club Days to be held on March 5, Spotlight Auction, and the next meeting. The next meeting will be the club’s Valentines party and Mexican Fiesta, there will be a sign up for everyone to contribute to the meal, it will be shared on the club Facebook page.
Programs this month were shared by Aden Grathwohl and Jenna Geisendorf. Aden recited the FFA Creed for the club and Jenna shared how to make a dream catcher, which she had completed for last year's fair. After the programs were finished Brody Grathwohl moved to adjourn the meeting and Malachi Maas seconded the motion. The club recited the club motto “To Make the Best Better.”
The club had snacks provided by hosts Lowdermilk and Maas and spent time together having fun bowling. The next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Fairview Community Building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.