The Fairview Willing Workers met for their February meeting Sunday, Feb. 9. They met at the Church in Fairview. There were 20 members and 19 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling what your favorite thing about Valentine’s day is.
During the meeting members were reminded about a number of events coming up. CIA is February 16-17. County Club Day is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Hiawatha High School. Beef Producer Day is also Feb. 29 in Manhattan. Beef Weigh is at 1 p.m. March 7 at NEK Vet in Hiawatha. The spotlight auction will be from 5:30-9 p.m. March 9-10. Kansas Sheep Producer Day is March 14 in Manhattan. If you attend any of the events that cost. The club will reimburse up to $25.
There were four programs presented this month. Creighton Lanter demonstrated how to make marshmallow popcorn. Flint Lowdermilk showed the members Lego creations that he has made. Brody Grathwohl played a song on the piano. Annika Reschke demonstrated how to make coffee cake. They all did a great job!
After the meeting was adjourned, the members enjoyed a Mexican fiesta. Our next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, March 8th at 6 pm at the Fairview Community Building. There will be three programs next month. Programs will be by Jackson, Jenna, and Malachi. Hosts for the night will be Lowdermilk and Rechke families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
