The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 by president, Kodi Miler. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Carson Keim. Then members and leaders answered the roll call question, "What is your favorite part of 4-H?" The roll call question was answered by 15 members and 1 leader.

Secretary Annika Reschke read last month's minutes which were approved as read. There was no treasurer's or reporter's report.

