The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 by president, Kodi Miler. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Carson Keim. Then members and leaders answered the roll call question, "What is your favorite part of 4-H?" The roll call question was answered by 15 members and 1 leader.
Secretary Annika Reschke read last month's minutes which were approved as read. There was no treasurer's or reporter's report.
In new business, Connie Maas asked the club if we would like to do an activity for county club days. After discussion Malachi Maas moved that we do a skit at county club day, Reid Reschke seconded the motion; therefore motion passed. The club also talked about donating $25 chamber bucks to the spotlight auction. Malachi mass moved that we donate $25 chamber bucks to the spotlight auction. Again, Reid Reschke seconded the motion.
There were no programs.
Community Leader Connie Maas then reminded the club that March 4th is county club days, March 13th and 14th is the spotlight auction, beef weigh-in is March 18th from 1-3pm at the NEK Vet Clinic, to call Roni at the Shirt Shack to order new 4-H club shirts by March 15th, and finally remind the club that the next meeting is March 12th at 6pm.
Aden Geisendorf moved that we adjourn the meeting and Ben Geisendorf seconded the motion.
Motion passed. The club then stood and repeated the 4-H motto. After that the club enjoyed a Mexican fiesta. All families contributed to the fiesta while members enjoyed socializing.
