The Fairview Willing Workers monthly meeting was held on Sept. 11, at the Fairview Community Building. Aden Geisendorf called the meeting to order with Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf leading the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Annika Reschke read the minutes from last month’s meeting. Aden Geisendorf took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “Who is your favorite football team?” Fifteen members and 15 parents were present at the meeting. Malachi Maas led the club in singing Happy Birthday to Eli Geisendorf and Grant Kerl for their September birthdays. Aden Geisendorf reviewed the treasurers report with the club.
National 4-H week is the first week of October, the club members decided they would wear their 4-H club shirts on Wednesday Oct. 5 to spread the word about 4-H. Online Enrollment is open on October 1st, all members are to register online, and the club decided to pay for each members dues. The club members decided to sell raffle tickets for a Hog that was donated by Ken and Kalynn Miller. Each member is to sell tickets to raise money for the club and bring it to the October meeting. Brown County Fair has been marker for July 8-14, 2023, the club members were advised to mark their calendars. Achievement night will be held on November 22, 2022, at 6:30 and located at the Fisher Center. If any members would like to be on the committee to set up, they are to get in touch with the extension office. The club agreed to help serve the Fairview Alumni Dinner at the Fairview Community Building that would take place on Oct. 15.
Several club members presented programs during the meeting. Jackson Meyer talked to the club about corn. Annika Reschke showed the club the poster she made for the fair that reviewed the characteristics of leadership. Eli Geisendorf talked to the club members about ATV and UTV safety.
It was moved that the meeting be adjourned. Aden Geisendorf led the members saying the 4-H motto “To Make the Best Better”. The members enjoyed snacks and played at the park, while the parents had a meeting to plan for the 2022-2023 4-H year. The next meeting will be on Oct. 9 at the Reschke farm or home which will be dependent on the weather and a time will be determined closer to the date.
