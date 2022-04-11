The Fairview Willing Workers monthly meeting was held on March 13, 2022 at the Fairview Community Building. President Jake Reiger called the meeting to order, Huck Lowdermilk led the club by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Annika Reschke took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “Are you going anywhere for spring break?” Seventeen members and two leaders answered the question, there were 12 parents present. Annika Reschke read the minutes for the previous meeting and Aden Geisendorf reported the club's treasurer’s report.
Old business consisted of Spotlight Auction will take place on March 14-15 at the Fisher Center, the club preciously voted to donate a $25.00 Gift Certificate from the Cozy Café to the auction. There would also be an upcoming beef assurance meeting on March 29 at the Fisher Center. Better Beef Days will be held on April 2 in Horton at the Fairgrounds. New business that was discussed was the Fairview Easter Egg hunt that would be held on April 15 at the Fairview Park. The club would meet at 5 pm for the next meeting in order to stuff eggs for the following Friday.
Programs this month were presented by Kodi Miller and Alise Reschke. Kodi talked to the club about stage fright, while Alise shared her seasoned recipe with the club. After the programs were finished it was moved and seconded to adjourn the meeting. The club recited the club motto “To Make the Best Better.”
The club enjoyed snacks hosted by the Reschke family. The next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 10, at the Fairview Community Building.
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
