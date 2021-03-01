The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Fairview Community Building. The meeting was called to order by President Jake Reiger. Eli Geisendorf, Reid Reschke, and Raegan Kerl led members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was done by Secretary Avery Baumgartner, and members answered the question: What do you miss most about summer? There were 20 members, 2 leaders and 20 guests in attendance. Malachi Maas and Huck Lowdermilk led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to the members with February birthdays.
During the meeting, Brody Grathwohl placed the purple seal the members earned on the club’s charter. Then, members talked about the upcoming Spotlight Auction, which is March 15 -16 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. The club voted to donate five $25 gift cards from local businesses to the Spotlight Auction. Aden Geisendorf volunteered to get the gift cards. Any members wanting to help with the Spotlight Auction should contact agent Matt Young.
It was announced that Better Beef Day will be on April 3, 2021, in Horton. Although the club will not be doing a group activity for County Club Day this year, members were encouraged to sign up for and give individual presentations. The possibility of the annual Easter egg hunt was discussed. If it can’t be held due to Covid, then the club will send candy-stuffed eggs to local preschools and daycares. Members decided to have a food drive and will bring items to the next club meeting. The food will then be distributed to local food banks.
Malachi Maas presented a program, showing the club how to make chip dip, which was his original recipe.
After the meeting was adjourned, the members played a spoon relay race for recreation, led by Jackson Meyer. Club members brought food and enjoyed a taco supper. The Baumgartner family were hosts. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 at the Fairview Community Building.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
