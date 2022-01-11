The November meeting for the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club was held on November 14, 2021, at the Fairview Community Building. President Jake Reiger called the meeting to order. Roll call was conducted by secretary Avery Baumgartner, the question “What is your favorite food you have at Thanksgiving?”, was answered by twenty-three members and two leaders, nineteen guests were present at the meeting.
The club recognized any birthdays for the month of November, Malachi Maas lead the club singing Happy Birthday to Huck Lowdermilk. After recognizing birthdays Lori Reiger completed the New Member Installation Ceremony, the club welcomed four new members into the club, Aubrey Kerl, Louis Rettele, McKinnley Vortruba, another member was not present. She then proceeded to install new officers into the club by using a cooking theme.
The club discussed upcoming business for the club, this consisted of the Double Nickel Dinner, Fairview Lights Up, The Club Christmas Party and a Poinsettia to be purchased for and delivered to the bank. Due to Covid-19 The Double Nickel Dinner was canceled last year, but he dinner would continue as normal this year. The dinner is for community members over the age of fifty-five and the club members could sign up to help serve on December 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Fairview Lights Up was also canceled last year, but also would continue this year, the club would need to vote if they would like to do a meal as a fundraiser. The club voted to do a meal as a free will donation, this would be on December 9, 2021 from 6 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Club members were asked to sign up prior to leaving the meeting to help with each community function. The Christmas Party for the club would be held at the next meeting which was to be determined. After discussion the club members voted to hold it on December 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. after the Double Nickel Dinner. Each club family is to bring an appetizer for a snack, 2 dozen cookies for cookie trays, and each member is to bring a gift for the gift exchange. The Club decided to purchase a Poinsettia for Farmers State Bank, Joey Meyer volunteered to purchase and deliver it to the bank. The Club has previously adopted a family for Christmas, this year they decided to make a donation to The Kids Closet in Sabetha, Kalynn Miller volunteered to take the donation for the club.
Huck Lowdermilk presented demonstration on how to make Harvest M&M Cookie Bars.
After Programs it was moved in seconded to adjourn the meeting. The club joined in to say the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better”, they then enjoyed recreation by Jackson Meyer and enjoyed snacks hosted by the Reiger family.
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
