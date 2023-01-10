The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 by president, Kodi Miller. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf. Then, members and leaders answered the roll call question, â€œWhat is your favorite thing about fall?â€ The roll call question was answered by 23 members and 2 leaders.
Secretary Annika Reschke read last month's minutes which were approved as read. There was no treasurer's report or reporters report due to books being turned in. Grant Kerl and Reid Reschke then led the club in singing "Happy Birthday" to the November birthdays.
In new business, Amy Lowdermilk welcomed and installed the new slate of officers and members. Also, Huck Lowdermilk motioned that we help with the Double Nickel Dinner on Dec. 10. Reid Reschke seconded the motion; motion passed. Club members were told to be there between 11:15 and 11:30. Aden Grathwohl moved that our club serves food during Fairview Lights up on Dec. 8 from 6-8 pm. Malachi Maas seconded the motion, therefore motion passed. Malachi Maas moved that we move our December meeting and Christmas party to 2:00 pm on December 10th right after the Double Nickel Dinner. Raelynn Lanter seconded the motion. Aden Grathwohl then moved that each club member gets a $10 gift for the Christmas party. Malachi Mass seconded the motion as it passed. Brody Grathwohl then made the move to send a Poinsettia to the Fairview bank. Reid Reschke seconded the motion and it passed.
Huck Lowdermilk then gave a program about flag football.
Community Leader Jeni Lanter then reminded the club that Achievement Night would be November 22nd at 6:30 pm at the Fisher Center. She also told the club that there were officer training books for the newly installed officers. Then finally, she reminded the club that next month's meeting would be held Dec. 10 at 2 pm.
Brody Grathwohl then moved that we adjourn the meeting. Huck Lowdermilk seconded the motion. Motion passed. The club then stood and repeated the 4-H motto. After that the club enjoyed snacks from the Lowdermilk family and enjoyed socializing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.