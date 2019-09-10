The Fairview Willing Workers met for their September meeting Sunday, Sept. 8. We met at the Community Building in Fairview. There were 11 members, 1 guest and 9 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by acting President, Megan Brockhoff. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by letting us know what your favorite snack is.
At the beginning of the meeting members turned in their KAP books and record books into the clubs leaders. Discussion was made on county award nominations. It was discussed that we would think of ideas and vote at the next meeting.
Many important dates were discussed at this month’s meeting. Members that can come to the signing of the proclamation need to meet at the Fairview Council Meeting at the Community building in Fairview at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. 4-H Week is Oct. 6-12. We will wear our 4-H T-shirts to school on Wednesday of that week. We also noted that achievement night will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Klienfelter Barn.
We spoke briefly about selling more raffle tickets for a hog again this winter instead of holding a bake sale at Santa’s attic. More discussion will be made later on about this fundraiser.
There was one program this month. Megan Brockoff spoke about the history of FFA. She shared many changes the organization has had over the years.
This month’s meeting was hosted by the Clint Meyer family. They provided cookies. After the conclusion of the normal monthly meeting we held our annual parent meeting.
Our next monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Fairview Community Building.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.