The Fairview Willing Workers met for their February meeting Sunday, March 8. They met at the Community Building in Fairview. There were 17 members and 11 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling what you are doing for spring break.
During the meeting members discussed the upcoming annual Easter Egg Hunt. The club will hold the event April 10 at the Fairview Park. We will stuff eggs at next meeting. Each family is to bring two dozen cookies to the event.
The club voted to sponsor the rocketry award for the fair.
There were three programs presented this month. Malachi demonstrated how to make a pipe cleaner butterfly. Jenna played a song on the piano. Jackson demonstrated how to make monster cookie energy balls. They all did a great job!
After the meeting was adjourned, the members enjoyed a refreshments by our hosts. Our next monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 at the Fairview Park. There will be three programs next month. Programs will be by Joey, Avery and Aden Geisendorf. Hosts for the night will be Miller and Geisendorf families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
