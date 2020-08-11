The Fairview Willing Workers met for their August meeting Sunday, Aug. 9. They met at the Sabetha Aquatic Center. There were 12 members and 7 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President, Walker Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling us if you are ready for school to start.
During the meeting members were told about the new forms for pin applications and record books. They will be due at the next meeting.
Members should have received their checks from the Fair winnings. If not please contact Matt at the extension office. Please cash the checks ASAP.
We also briefly discussed officers for next year. It was discussed that we will try to just leave everyone at there current position except for replacing the President as Walker is leaving for college.
There were no programs this month. Next month we will be having programs by anyone that needs to make them up from all of the missed meetings because of Covid.
After the meeting was adjourned, the members enjoyed swimming and a pizza party. Our next monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Fairview Community Building. We will have a parent meeting after the normal meeting. Hosts for the night will be Lowdermilk and Brockhoff Families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
