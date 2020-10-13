The Fairview Willing Workers met for their October meeting Sunday, Oct. 11. They met at Lanter’s House. There were 18 members and 10 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by acting President, Jake Reiger. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling what you are going to be for Halloween.
During the meeting members talked about achievement night. Achievement night is at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20. Snacks start at 6:30 pm. Reschke family volunteered to bring three dozen cookies for the night.
The club voted to order new shirts. The club will pay for the members shirts. Parents that want a shirt will need to pay for theirs. A sign-up sheet was made for shirt sizes. Members unable to attend the meeting are asked to respond to the Facebook post by noon on Oct. 13 in order to be on the list for a new shirt.
It was mentioned that at the proclamation signing it was discovered that the Fairview Community Building had flooded. Members helped clean up the water and were rewarded with a $25 Casey’s Gift Card for the club.
The 2020-2021 Slate of Officers where discussed. Installation will be done at next month’s meeting.
There were no programs this month.
After the meeting was adjourned, the members enjoyed a meal and hayrack ride. Our next monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 the Fairview Community Building (unless the work from the flood is not done). Hosts for the night will be the Rieger Family.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
