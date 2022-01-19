The December meeting for the Fairview Willing Workers was held on December 11, 2021 at the Fairview Community Building. President Elect Codi Miller called the meeting to order. The pledge leaders Ben Geisendorf and Huck Lowdermilk led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Roll call was completed by Secretary Avery Baumgartner by answering the question “Are you on the naughty or nice list?". Twenty-two members were present to answer the question, two leaders, and there were thirteen guests. Malachi Maas had a December Birthday and it was celebrated by the club members singing to him.
The Achievement Night Ceremony was held on November 23, 2021 at the Fisher Center, club members that were present and completed their 4-H book received their pins. Those that were not present received them at the meeting, the club received the purple seal for the year. Amy Lowdermilk announced that any members interested in presenting a stem project at Clover Bud Camp this summer is to contact Matt at the extension office. County Club Day would be held at Hiawatha High School on March 5th. All donations for the upcoming Spotlight Auction would need to be turned in by January 31, 2022.
On December 9, 2021 several club members volunteered to help with Fairview Lights up. The club served sloppy joes as a few will donation. The club sold out of food and had a successful fundraiser. Prior to the meeting the club helped serve the Double Nickel Dinner at the Fairview Community Building. The club served a meal to community members fifty-five years and older, the meal consisted of a salad, lasagna, green beans, roll and followed with dessert. The community members were very appreciative and had a good time.
Programs were held by Malachi Maas and Olivia Baumgartner. Malachi talked to the club about Boar Goats, he had taken them to the Fair last year and planned on taking them again this upcoming year. Olivia demonstrated how to make corn dip, it was very tasty and shared by the club after the meeting.
It was moved and seconded to adjourn the meeting. The club recited the 4-H motto “To Make the Best Better”.
The club then celebrated their Christmas Party with food and a white elephant gift exchange.
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
