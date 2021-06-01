The Falls City Library & Arts Center is starting a Writer’s Group with volunteer Marinda K. Dennis a new Falls Citian who is a short story author, novelist, and poet.
She holds an MA in English and an MFA in writing. Marinda teaches college composition, appreciation of literature, and creative writing at various locations across the United States.
Dennis also edits works for other published authors and lounges on the boat at the lake with her children when time allows.
The Writer’s Group will begin at the Library Tuesday, June 1, 5:30 – 7 P.M. and meet on Tuesdays into the future at the same time.
Please bring your own writing journal.
Library hours at this time Monday & Wednesday 9A.M. – 6 P.M., Tuesday & Thursday 10 A.M. – 7 P.M., Friday 9 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.
Contact the library at (402) 245-2913 or email info@fallscitylibrary.org for more information. Find the library on Facebook for updates and reminders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.