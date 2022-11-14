MEXICO, MO - On Oct. 22, Elijah Canonico, child of Melanie Rieger of Falls City, Neb., was inducted into the 134th Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.
The Passing Through Ceremony is an MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Maroon Phase training, the cadet handbook test, and the Crucible. The handbook test consists of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions.
The culminating event is the Crucible, a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must navigate as individuals and as a team. The Crucible includes such tasks as a physical fitness test, 5-mile hike, 16-obstacle trail run, team paintball challenge, team relay shuttle run, team boat run, and river crossing exercise conducted in MMA's Olympic-sized pool.
"The Crucible is about goal setting, teamwork, perseverance and building confidence - and our faculty and staff were extremely proud to watch our new cadets help and encourage each other, and most importantly never give up," said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). "The Crucible is one of several, key MMA events that provide the foundation for building character, overcoming obstacles and for each cadet to really learn about himself. I know many of the boys have never been challenged to the degree we challenged them, and they and their families should be very proud of what they accomplished."
To signify his official entry into the corps, Canonico was awarded and authorized to wear the coveted MMA hat brass that bears the MMA crest.
Missouri Military Academy is an all-male, college preparatory military boarding school (middle school and high school) with a diverse domestic and international student population. The Academy's rigorous program empowers young men to reach their potential as future college graduates, citizens of character, and leaders in their communities. MMA’s 360˚ Education(r) fosters academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle and physical development, leadership and life skills, positive character development, and personal motivation. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.
