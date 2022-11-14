Military

The 134th Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.

MEXICO, MO - On Oct. 22, Elijah Canonico, child of Melanie Rieger of Falls City, Neb., was inducted into the 134th Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.

The Passing Through Ceremony is an MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Maroon Phase training, the cadet handbook test, and the Crucible. The handbook test consists of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions.

