The family of Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall sponsored a memorial essay contest in her memory.
Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after fighting a month-long battle with COVID-19. Her son Shane Windmeyer and daughter Jennifer Windmeyer were by her side.
The family is celebrating her life this October 29, 2021 in her hometown of Hiawatha. In an effort to spread awareness about COVID and the impact of COVID, the Windmeyer Family sponsored a Memorial Essay Contest in her name for all Hiawatha High School (HHS) students.
Shane Windmeyer, HHS Class of 1990, said there were a dozen entries in the contest.
"Congratulations to the winners and sincerest heartfelt appreciation for all the HHS students who submitted essays," he said.
Grand Prize ($300 cash): Kiara Stone
Senior and Junior Class Winner ($150 cash): Michaela Gruber
Sophomore and Freshman Class Winner ($150 cash): Jazlyn Cardoza
The winning essays are also online now at DiannHall.com, but the following is the overall grand prize winner essay.
The Impact Of Covid-19
By Kiara Stone
If someone had anticipated what occurred in the past two years, would we have believed
them? In November of 2021, my entire family came down with a sickness. We were all
experiencing slight symptoms, but we assumed that it was just a cold. There were Thanksgiving plans the next weekend with my grandparents, and I knew that the right thing to do was get tested. To my parents' surprise, we were all diagnosed with Covid-19. That was our first encounter with the virus. After testing positive, I had to spend my first Thanksgiving without my entire family. I felt isolated and alone, disconnected from the world. Nothing about what was happening seemed real. I was quarantined for a total of twenty-four days that month. It drained my motivation to do anything productive, but that was the reality of many people’s lives around the entire country.
In the spring of my sophomore year, I started seeing bits and pieces of the news talking
about a new virus that was spreading in China. At the time, no one thought anything of it. No one took it seriously or considered how quickly it could spread if it was released in the United States.
All that my peers and I knew was that it gave us an extended spring break, never guessing that it would change our lives forever. After what seemed like that break being an innocent precaution, my world was flipped upside down. Masks were introduced, social distancing was enforced, and quarantines were taking out a great number of the student body. At the start of my junior year, everything was all but normal. The list of the things that the coronavirus took away from me kept growing. There were no school dances, no cramped lunch tables to socialize with my friends, no paper assignments or handouts, no pep section, cancellation of events due to the number of students being quarantined, and more. All of the joys of my high school experience were slipping
away one by one. Coming back to school, I was hearing about so many that were dying due to the spread, some of them being family of my friends. The atmosphere everywhere I went seemed tense or forced to make it seem like everything was okay. Seeing the low spirits of everyone around me became very discouraging. Throughout the rest of my junior year, my classmates and I began to find some sense of regularity again. I’m especially grateful that I got to experience a prom, which the seniors before me weren’t able to do.
In our Hiawatha community in particular, I don't think we understand the grave significance of the consequences of the coronavirus. The people who have yet to be directly affected by the virus may think that if they hadn’t gotten it yet, there’s no reason why they should be worried about contracting it. By experience, I know that that’s not true. It can jump out on you when you least expect it, and it can happen to absolutely anyone. The only way to reach a sense of normalcy again is for everyone to get the vaccine. There are still many people who just assume that the vaccine isn't safe. Many people are lacking the education about the studies done declaring the shot to not be detrimental to our bodies. We should have our medical professionals in the community host an informational meeting for those who are still uncertain about the vaccine. For instance, schedule a series of question and answer informational walks with local
doctors. These things aren’t effective if they aren’t advertised. Information about this should be found in newspapers, flyers at local businesses, and notes could even be sent out to parents by the local school districts around Hiawatha. In these informational meetings, one of the main points that should be made clear is how readily available the vaccine is. For example, list all of the places that provide the vaccine. Concluding, the community needs to work together to spread awareness about the virus, because we still have a long way to go. I believe that we could all make Hiawatha, Kansas, a safer place to live by getting the coronavirus vaccine.
