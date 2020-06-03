Set your calendars for a fun family event on June 14 as part of #BetterTogether.
The Family Porch Party, which is a socially-distanced scavenger hunt is set for 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. Families travel together from house to house completing activities left in the front yard of each of these locations. Each stop has a clue word. Collect all five words and each participant will earn a free Kona Ice.
Follow this link to register: https://fbch.breezchms.com/form/353328. Once each family registers for this free event, they will be emaile directions for the scavenger hunt. Follow the Facebook event page for more information: Family Porch Party Hiawatha.
Organizers encourage participation "at your own risk" and cautioned that proper sanitization at the locations is not being used. Sanitzer will be available at each stop however.
