Philip said to Jesus, “Lord, show us the Father, and we will be satisfied,” Jesus replied, “Have I been with you all this time, Philip, and you still do not know me? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father.” (John 14:8-9 NRSV)
There are some great fathers in this world – ones that we all look up to, respect, and are thankful that we’ve had them in our lives. Those fathers give us a glimpse of our Father in heaven. I was fortunate to have one such father, and I am very thankful that I had a father like him growing up. All fathers are only human, so they cannot show the Father as clearly as Jesus did. But when fathers model their lives after the Jesus we see in the Bible, even with their flaws they are an inspiration to their children and other children as well.
Not everyone has been so fortunate to have a godly father. Many children are raised in single parent families (usually by a mother). Many children are raised in households where fathers are too self-centered to invest themselves in their children. Unfortunately, all society suffers when this happens. Mass killings have been in the news a lot lately, and I just wonder how much of the violence in this world is being caused by children who did not have good role models as fathers. It is imperative for Dads to read the Bible and seek to emulate the love of Jesus for their children.
I want to close with something Mark Twain once shared: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”
I hope your father has been a blessing in your life.
Happy Father’s Day,
Rev. Ron Stair
First Christian Church
