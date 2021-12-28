The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha has announced an interim, Pastor James Calloway, is returning to the church.
Pastor Calloway and his wife, Linda, will be returning to provide preaching and pastoral care for the church as an interim starting on Sunday, Jan. 2 with services at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd.
The church Elders made the decision to bring back Pastor Calloway after the retirement of Pastor Blake Wyatt in November. Pastor Calloway served the church as an interim prior to Pastor Wyatt 5 years ago.
The Elder Board plans to begin work with Rev. Gregg Hemmen, Executive Minister of the ABCCR (American Baptist Churches of Central Region) in the search process to fill the pastor position permanently, starting in January as well.
Sunday morning services at FBC are at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
