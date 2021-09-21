The First Baptist Church in Hiawatha is planning a garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The sale will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd.
Items may be donated for the sale on Sunday, Oct. 3 or Wednesday, October 6 from 9 am- 9 pm.
Proceeds and monetary donations will go to child and student ministries - Breakout Kids Club, The Crew, and Anchored - toward the purchase of a new bus.
Contact emily@fbchiawatha.org for more information.
