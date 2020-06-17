It's been three long months since the First Baptist Church closed to the public and went to online services due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Pastor Blake Wyatt just announced that services will resume this coming Sunday with a few changes. He also noted there is an all new FBC church app available in preparation for the reopening.
The FBC App will contain the church's touchless Bulletin, Teaching Notes, and Community Group questions. This will also become the primary way of communicating and will contain all of the latest media and FBC happenings.
The church is also implementing several health and safety precautions.
"We are doing all we can to ensure your safety as we move beyond COVID 19," Pastor Wyatt said. "If you have any safety and health concerns, please use caution and remain at home for the next several weeks. If you are among the most vulnerable to COVID, we also ask that you take necessary precautions for your own safety by staying home for the next several weeks and avoid larger gatherings. If you have been ill, in any form, in the last couple of weeks, we also ask that you remain home for the safety of others."
FBC will continue to use Facebook, YouTube, and the FBC Church App to have our most current teaching available every Sunday morning.
Childcare will not be provided during service at this time and parents are asked to keep their children with them. Take-home packets will be available for the children at the Welcome Center.
