The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha is planning an out-of-the-box Christmas Eve service.
Quite literally!
Pastor Blake Wyatt said the church has gone to virtual services offered through the church’s app and Facebook through YouTube due to concern over COVID-19.
As the holidays approached, so did concern for increasing positive cases in the county and church leaders wanted to do whatever they could to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. So they have gone above and beyond to offer their services online – including for youth and their Sunday morning experience.
This type of services will also encompass the traditional Christmas Eve service and church members – along with anyone else interested in participating – can register for the FBC Christmas Eve in a Box that will go along with the virtual Christmas Eve services.
The small box will contain a battery powered candle, communion elements, and other goodies to help people participate in the church’s Christmas Eve Experience.
Pastor Wyatt said the church is planning a virtual Christmas Eve service, which will be recorded and available on the FBC online platform, website, church app, YouTube, and Facebook pages as well. All of the video events will take place on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. and play on the hour until midnight, then will resume at 7a.m. Christmas day and play through noon.
Pastor Wyatt said the experience will also be on KNZA radio at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
There are a limited number of boxes left. Go to www.fbchiawatha.org and to sign up for a Christmas box, along with information on the Christmas series: Carols 2020. Anyone interested can sign up for the 25-day Christmas devotional, along with accessing the 25 Christmas Carols that go with the devotionals.
