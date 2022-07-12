HAYS – A total of 1,649 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Local students honored include: Alyssa Nigh and Doris Shopteese of Hiawatha.
