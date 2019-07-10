The St. Augustine Fidelity Church Picnic is set for Sunday, July 21 at the church, located 7 1/2 miles south of Sabetha.
The event includes a lunch of grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and much more. Win a cake at the Cake Walk or take part in the other activities such as the card games, ring toss, dish throw, kids corner and plunko. Take a chance to win a quilt and other donated prizes.
The chicken-ham dinner, served family style, starts at 4:30 p.m. Adults are $10, children 4-10 is $5 and 3 and under is free.
The church hall is handicapped accessible in the air conditioned Church Hall. Waiting line is also inside the air conditioned church.
