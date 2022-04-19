We are writing you today to share the success of the First Annual Brown County Rabbit show, sponsored by the Brown County 4H Rabbit Club. It was held in Horton, at the Blue Building, Feb. 5. People came from far and wide to attend. We had entries from 9 different counties to show their rabbits. The building was full with the 170 rabbits that were entered, and their excited owners.
The Brown County Rabbit Club also provided a concession stand, and a raffle event, including Rabbits donated by the Rabbit Farm, as well as fun family baskets of goodies. The raffle was an exciting part of the day, with Caroline Schuetz winning one of the raffle bunnies. The Brown County Rabbit Club members all took turns working the concession stand under the careful supervision of the adults. There were many cheerful faces in the crowd, and we were happy to not only have 4H children, but, parents, and grandparents as well. Everyone was especially happy when the awards were handed out.
For Best in Show we had Jacob and Christian Landzettel winning with their Mini Satin. Reserve in Show was awarded to Freya Barnes for her Mini Rex, with 1st runner up going to Brooklyn Powell for her Havana.
For Showmanship, we have Jacob Landzettel from Topeka as Junior Grand Champion, with Junior Reserve going to Khloey Ebaben also from Topeka. Intermediate Grand Champion was Noah Weaver from Atchison, and Intermediate Reserve went to Mason Weaver. Senior Grand Champion was awarded to Conner Weaver from Atchison, while Senior Reserve went to Shianne Kimball from Holton.
There were a few small bumps in the First Annual Brown County Rabbit Show, but overall things went very well for the first year. We are very thankful for our Superintendents Mindie Foster, and Mark and Kristen Goodson for all of their efforts not only for this event, but their leadership in the Brown County 4H Rabbit Club.
Reporters Ashley and Sarah Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.