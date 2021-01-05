Hiawatha Community Hospital is proud to welcome the first baby of the New Year.
Isabella Faith was born on Friday, Jan. 1, weighing 8lbs 3.5oz, to Sarah Hershberger.
Chelsea James, OB Nurse Manager at HCH, said the family has been provided a gift basket filled with many baby items and gift certificates that were generously donated by community businesses and the staff of the labor and delivery team.
She said Hiawatha Community Hospital wants to sincerely thank the following businesses that donated: Tice Drug, Kex RX, Just For You Gifts, The Shirt Shack, Hiawatha Community Hospital Gift shop, The Bread Bowl, Dollar General, and Mainstreet Flower Shoppe.
"Thank you so much for your donations," James said. "Hiawatha Community Hospital Labor and Delivery unit is proud to serve this community and all surrounding communities for their labor and delivery needs. We want to wish the Hershberger family all the best!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.