The First Christian Church in Hiawatha is inviting everyone to its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This year will look a little different as the church is offering a drive thru box lunch only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of the traditional soup supper.
Menu is a choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimento cheese sandwich, cold slaw, dessert and bottled water for a freewill offer. The church is located at 210 S. Sixth St. - enter west parking lot from south entrance on Kickapoo Street.
