The First Christian in Hiawatha has announced a Bible Study and Youth Group will be starting this fall.
A 12-week Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 6 pm starting Sept. 1. The title of the study is Christian Character and the book costs $7 for those who can afford it. The study has a Scripture reading, a short lesson, and discussion questions, which helps everyone to get to know each other a little better. Please contact the church at 785-742-2394 or Pastor Ron Stair at 913-530-0741 for further info. First Christian is located at 6th and Kickapoo, but use the parking lot entrance in the back.
A Youth Group will start meeting at the church, beginning Sunday, Sept 12, from 5-7 pm. All youth in the 7th through 12th grade are welcome. Youth Group begins with supper at 5:30 pm, then a time of worship, a lesson, and a game. Please contact the church at 785-742-2394 or Pastor Ron Stair at 913-530-0741 for further info. First Christian is located at 6th and Kickapoo, but use the parking lot entrance in the back.
