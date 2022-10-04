First Christian Church

Submitted

The First Christian Church at 210 S. Sixth St., in Hiawatha.

 Submitted

The annual Fall Festival at the First Christian Church in Hiawatha is set for Monday, Oct. 31.

The church is located at 210 S. Sixth Street and serving 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with chili chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert for free will offering. Takeout available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.