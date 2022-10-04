First Christian Church plans Fall Festival Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SubmittedThe First Christian Church at 210 S. Sixth St., in Hiawatha. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Fall Festival at the First Christian Church in Hiawatha is set for Monday, Oct. 31.The church is located at 210 S. Sixth Street and serving 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with chili chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert for free will offering. Takeout available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Modern Sunflowers Friends of Library celebrate 17th National Friends of Libraries Week with a book sale HFED to host Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner Praise God with your whole heart First Christian Church plans Fall Festival Applications accepted for Wolfe Charitable Trust St. Leo's plans Fall Festival Oct. 23 Old fashioned corn picking day set for Oct. 15 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts sayHiawatha Commission approves new firefighterMaple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown HiawathaNational USDA official visits Little HandsNational Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’Garden City outlasts HCC footballDog and Jog to benefit the Brown County Humane SocietyChiefs put league on notice with dismantling of BucsRed Hawk Homecoming - Mangle the MustangsHeritage Days brings back the ole' days Images Videos CommentedIrvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.