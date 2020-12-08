The First Presbyterian will be having a Living Nativity during the Merry and Bright Night in Hiawatha.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring Merry and Bright Night from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The church, located at 701 Kickapoo St., will also offer Christmas Eve services at 4:30 at the church. Social distancing and masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.