Flach Family Welcomes New Daughter

Grace Shirley Flach was born on November 1, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas. She weighed 8 lbs, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Her parents are Richard and Jeni Flach of Paxico, Kansas.
She has one older sibling, Lane Flach, in the same home from Paxico.
Her grandparents are: Mat and Sue Flach Paxico, Renee Araiza McFarland, and
Randy and Debbie Fee, of Hiawatha.
Her great-granparents are: Paul(deceased) and Liz Flach of Paxico, George and Nadine Mergenmeier of Topeka, Richard Araiza of Topeka, Rosemary Munoz Willard, Marvin and Mary Ann Mueller of Hiawatha, and Dwight and Shirley Fee (both deceased) of White Cloud, Kansas.
