Calvary Temple logo

There are things that happen in our lives beyond our own control fairly often. Some people want to be in charge of every single detail of situations they may experience but we usually come to realize that there are some things that are beyond our control. When things spiral out of control it is amazing how God supplies us with the tools to get things back on track. Some of those tools are literal tools but more often than not the help we need is found in the people God has surrounded us with in our lives.

When we look to the Bible for examples, we can see so many cases of family, friends and even strangers that God used to bless others. We see heroes who had help in their lives and the outcome of the circumstances would have been much different without their help. One of many stories would be David and Jonathan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.