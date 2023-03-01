There are things that happen in our lives beyond our own control fairly often. Some people want to be in charge of every single detail of situations they may experience but we usually come to realize that there are some things that are beyond our control. When things spiral out of control it is amazing how God supplies us with the tools to get things back on track. Some of those tools are literal tools but more often than not the help we need is found in the people God has surrounded us with in our lives.
When we look to the Bible for examples, we can see so many cases of family, friends and even strangers that God used to bless others. We see heroes who had help in their lives and the outcome of the circumstances would have been much different without their help. One of many stories would be David and Jonathan.
David and Jonathan were the closest of friends and Jonathan even protected David from his father King Saul when Saul wanted to kill David out of jealousy. David was one of the greatest kings in history due in part to the people God surrounded him with.
Jesus Himself was surrounded by people who He needed to get the mission accomplished. He spent three years with the disciples who would be the start of the church that is still working today to help touch the world for the Kingdom.
In recent weeks, I have dealt with some very stressful days that were in some moments overwhelming. Things have greatly improved due to the people God has blessed me with in my life. Some spoke encouragement and others actually did work to help solve some of the problems. There is one person who I have only spoken to on the phone that played a huge role in making a horrible situation work out.
Without the people in your life, who play even a small part in helping you in some way, your life would be lacking and without you in the lives of others they would be lacking as well. You might think you don’t matter or that nobody cares sometimes, but I can tell you that the people who have helped me over the course of my entire life, let alone those who have made things happen in the last couple of weeks, have been a huge blessing. If I tried to list them all I might forget someone, so I won’t try, but if you are reading this you know who you are and I thank God for you and the blessing you are to me.
