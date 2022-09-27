Former Horton High School teacher Dixie Westervelt won the Kansas Home Care & Hospice Association Home Care & Hospice Hero Award at this year's annual conference.
Westervelt was nominated by her former students and current administration of NEK Home Health & Hospice, Susanna Cooper and Abby Smith.
"We have known Ms. Westervelt for over 20 years. First, as our high school English teacher and now as part of our hospice volunteer team. A fellow student once shared that she would not have graduated from high school if it weren't for Ms. Westervelt. The student had given birth her senior year and Ms. Westervelt would bring her schoolwork and tutor her.
In October 2012 she became a hospice volunteer. As a hospice volunteer she sends out sympathy cards, prepares relief meals, participates in fundraisers, and visits with hospice patients and their families. She will even go beyond her duties as a volunteer and take grieving widows under her wing, make sure they are doing well, take them to appointments and make sure they are taking care of themselves after their spouse has passed away.
She also helps the general public. She has been known to take people she hardly knows to chemo/radiation appointments over an hour away. She does this without expecting anything in return, not even a tank of gas if they can't afford it. Her kind heart extends beyond helping humans. Dixie's home is a makeshift shelter for pets that are often abandoned, ill, or elderly that would otherwise be left in shelters or euthanized.
In a world where we are often quick to pass judgement and be negative, her kind heart and loving spirit inspires us to be the same beacons of light and love that she so easily spreads."
If you are interested in becoming a hospice volunteer please contact Michelle Bottom at 785-742-1966 or mbottom@nekmulticounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.