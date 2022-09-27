Horton teacher

From left to right, Debbie Selland, Autumn Stephenson, Susanna Cooper, Dixie Westervelt, Abby Smith, Kaitlynn Lobdell, Michelle Bottom.

 Submitted

Former Horton High School teacher Dixie Westervelt won the Kansas Home Care & Hospice Association Home Care & Hospice Hero Award at this year's annual conference.

Westervelt was nominated by her former students and current administration of NEK Home Health & Hospice, Susanna Cooper and Abby Smith.

