A total of 2,239 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022 terms.
FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Among graduates was Halee Dawn Russell, of Hiawatha - Education – Master of Science in Education.
