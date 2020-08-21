HAYS – A total of 2,395 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2020 semester.
The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees) on 513 students, bachelor’s degrees on 1,821 students, and associate degrees on 61 students. Of those, 71 students graduated with two degrees.
Local graduates include:
BROWN COUNTY
Hiawatha: Kimberly Lene Brown, a Bachelor of General Studies (networking); Timothy Michael Chandler, a Bachelor of General Studies (networking)
Horton: Jacob Zachery Stuart, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (health informatics); Crystal Hope Willich, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Robinson: Amy Elaine Mueller, a Bachelor of Science in sociology; Kelly Leeann Pendleton, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).
DONIPHAN COUNTY
Troy: Jenna Jo Brissett, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business).
Wathena: Jill Frances Morrison, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).
JACKSON COUNTY
Holton: Lakota Elayne Bohl, a Master of Science in education administration; Annie M. Brock, a Master of Science in instructional technology; Nathan Shields, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource management); Nathan E. Smith, a Bachelor of Science in biology.
NEMAHA COUNTY
Sabetha: Joshua Charles Clary, a Master of Science in Education (higher education student affairs); Larisa Kaylin White, a Bachelor of Social Work.
