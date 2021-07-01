A total of 2,547 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2021 term.
Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 544 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 1,957 bachelor’s degrees, and 46 associate degrees. Of those, 49 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.
FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Local students earning degrees include:
Effingham: Kathleen J. Oswald, a Bachelor of General Studies (education)
Hiawatha: Sadie M. Miller, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics (teaching) and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education
Holton: Chardae Ann Dick, an Associate of General Studies (math); Alexis Grace Rieschick, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Sabetha: Wade Patrick Talley, a Master of Science in education administration
Seneca: Sheriden Lee Haverkamp, a Master of Science in counseling (school); Cody Neal Rottinghaus, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (operations)
Troy: Kennedy Shea McKernan, a Master of Science in Education (elementary); Holly Rush, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business)
Fort Hays State University has also released the names of 1,691 students who earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Centralia: Maegan Raquel Koch is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Hiawatha: Emme M. Leupold is a junior majoring in biology; Sadie M. Miller is majoring in mathematics (teaching)
Horton: Brent Michael Thorson is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice
Holton: Ashlyn Michael Carlson is a sophomore majoring in history: Megan Elizabeth Lierz is a junior majoring in biology; Alexis Grace Rieschick is majoring in elementary education
Troy: Mackenzie Christopher is a junior majoring in elementary education
Seneca: Cara Susan Knapp is a junior majoring in nursing; Amanda Jo Stallbaumer is a senior majoring in elementary education.
Wetmore: Jessica Bachamp is a senior majoring in general studies (education).
