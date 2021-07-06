The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was June 30, at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. In attendance was Alisa Britt, Charlene Branch, President Rosemary Schooler, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Donna Rake, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland.
President Rosemary Schooler called the meeting to order just after 9:00 a.m. Minutes of the May meeting were available to each member and reviewed. They were approved as presented. The current treasurers report was also reviewed and approved. Debbie Selland gave a report of the current census.
Old Business: Michelle Bottom through Debbie gave an update of the advertising plan. It was reported that the volunteers are no longer responsible for the cost of advertising. The company has taken over this cost. It was noted by a couple of volunteers that our Hospice was not represented in the special edition of the Hiawatha paper. This will be checked out by Michelle since we know she has requested notification when these editions were pending so we could be included. Dixie will also be contacting her resource about this.
New Business: A new meal schedule was worked out for providing meals for the next two months.
The annual Memorial ceremony was held to honor all those we lost during 2020 and thus far in 2021. Ninery seven names were read. This list included two Hospice Volunteers as well. Carol Vonderschmidt and Gerry Kinsley were recognized during the ceremony.
The next meeting will be on July 28.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
