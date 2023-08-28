The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the NEK Hospice office in Horton. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Vice President Alisa Britt, Secretary Betty Robison, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Marty Mercer, Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Sally Lemmon, Nancy Burns, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, and Social Worker Kendra Cowley.
Guests Sarah Gerving and Steve Chartier were present to share information about the South Brown County Community Foundation. The Volunteers had some questions about becoming a partner with the Foundation, so Sarah and Steve were invited to come to our meeting to help clarify details and answer questions including the “match” aspect.
Rosemary called the meeting to order. The minutes of the July meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. Rosemary handed out an updated family meal schedule as well as a bereavement snack schedule through October.
Alisa Britt moved and Marty Mercer seconded that we give a stipend to Jeanne Bellow for making the angels for our Angel Tree Project after a short discussion. The motion carried.
Details for the upcoming Bake Sale at the Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 23, were discussed and finalized. Rosemary read a thank you note received from Michelle for the Sunshine Basket she received from the Volunteers.
Michelle gave a report of the current census. She also indicated that she has had an inquiry from an individual wanting to become a volunteer. She will meet with this person and provide individual training.
The next meeting was announced for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the Hospice office.
