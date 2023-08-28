Friends of Hospice

The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the NEK Hospice office in Horton. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Vice President Alisa Britt, Secretary Betty Robison, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Marty Mercer, Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Sally Lemmon, Nancy Burns, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, and Social Worker Kendra Cowley.

Guests Sarah Gerving and Steve Chartier were present to share information about the South Brown County Community Foundation. The Volunteers had some questions about becoming a partner with the Foundation, so Sarah and Steve were invited to come to our meeting to help clarify details and answer questions including the “match” aspect.

