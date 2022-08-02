The Friends of Hospice Volunteers met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 27, at the NEK Home Health and Hospice office in Horton, KS. Those in attendance were Alissa Britt, Charlene Branch, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Terri Watkins, President Rosemary Schooler, Marty Mercer, Angel Dexter, Secretary Betty Robison, Guest Nancy Burns and Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. Copies of the minutes of the June meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. The financial report was presented which led to questions and discussion. Michelle will seek answers and bring information to our next meeting.
Information was given to Nancy regarding becoming a volunteer with an explanation of procedures and requirements. Michelle will work with her on the scheduling of training. Questions were answered as they were presented by Nany.
The meal schedule and bereavement snack schedule through August was reviewed.
Michelle gave a report on the current census. She also reported that John Kress has been hired as the new Hospice Chaplain. She indicated that positions for a nurse and aide are still being sought.
Michelle reported that 41 participants have signed up for the NEK Hospice sponsored 5K run/walk scheduled for August 6th! Some upcoming events were discussed including the Maple Leaf Festival Bake Sale on September 24th and the Angel Tree project.
The next meeting will be on August 24th.
The meeting was adjourned at 10:15 a.m.
Betty Robison
Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.