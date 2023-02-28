Friends of Hospice

The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Hospice Office meeting room. Those in attendance were Marty Mercer, Vice-President Alisa Britt, Terri Watkins, Charlene Branch, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Angel Dexter, Secretary Betty Robison, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, Social Worker Kendra Cowley, and Pastor John Kress.

The annual Memorial service was conducted at the beginning of the meeting. Pastor John Kress spoke and read the names of those we lost during the 2022 year. Colored sand was poured into a special jar to commemorate those lost and the impact they had on each of our lives.

