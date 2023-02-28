The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Hospice Office meeting room. Those in attendance were Marty Mercer, Vice-President Alisa Britt, Terri Watkins, Charlene Branch, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Angel Dexter, Secretary Betty Robison, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, Social Worker Kendra Cowley, and Pastor John Kress.
The annual Memorial service was conducted at the beginning of the meeting. Pastor John Kress spoke and read the names of those we lost during the 2022 year. Colored sand was poured into a special jar to commemorate those lost and the impact they had on each of our lives.
The meeting was called to order. The minutes of the January meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. The report of the treasury was reviewed.
It was decided that our future meetings will begin at 9:30 rather than 9:15. This was put into a motion and was approved.
Unfinished Business: The discussion of the request for Birdhouses was continued. Alisa Britt moved and Marty Mercer seconded that we purchase 3 birdhouses to be used for patients. Motion carried. Michelle reported that Cedar Ridge has donated bird seed to be used in the birdhouses.
The auction item for the Regional Expo on April 1st in Hiawatha has been donated by Nyla Dexter.
New Business:
Michelle reported the current census. She also reported several statistics of volunteer hours including patient visits, bereavement, office tasks and food preparation.
April 26th will be the date for the Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. More details will be forthcoming. May 24th is the date set for the annual Volunteer Training. Specific details will be shared as the agenda and program is finalized.
Vice-President Alisa Britt called for a motion for adjournment. It was made and approved. The meeting was adjourned.
