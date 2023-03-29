The monthly meeting of the NEK Home Health and Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Hospice office meeting room in Horton. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Marty Mercer, Nancy Burns, Vice-President Alisa Britt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Terri Watkins, Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler at 9:30 a.m. Copies of the minutes of the February meeting were reviewed. Charlene moved and Dixie seconded that they be approved as presented. Motion carried. The financial report was perused and approved.
Unfinished Business: Rosemary went over details for the upcoming Bake Sale at the KNZA Regional Expo on April 1st. Set up time and details, needed supplies, best seller item information and cost sheet, etc. was finalized. The Volunteers will display a quilt donated by Nyla Dexter as their raffle item. It was decided that a purchase will be necessary to be eligible to add an individual’s name to the basket for the drawing.
New Business: Michelle gave the census report. She also reported on the upcoming Volunteer Appreciation luncheon scheduled for April 26th at the Horton Country Club and the Volunteer Training scheduled for May 24th. In addition, she mentioned a couple of projects being sponsored by the NEK Home Health and Hospice organization.
Terri moved and Betty seconded that the meeting be adjourned. Motion carried and the meeting was adjourned at 10:20 a.m.
The next meeting will be an informal session at the Volunteer Appreciation luncheon on April 26.
