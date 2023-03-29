Friends of Hospice

The monthly meeting of the NEK Home Health and Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Hospice office meeting room in Horton. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Marty Mercer, Nancy Burns, Vice-President Alisa Britt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Terri Watkins, Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.

The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler at 9:30 a.m. Copies of the minutes of the February meeting were reviewed. Charlene moved and Dixie seconded that they be approved as presented. Motion carried. The financial report was perused and approved.

