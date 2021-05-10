The Friends of Hospice Volunteers met for their monthly meeting on May 5 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Alisa Britt, Charlene Branch, Pat Scott, President Rosemary Schooler, Terri Watkins, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland.
Rosemary called the meeting to order just after 9 a.m. The printed minutes were reviewed and approved as presented. The financial report was also reviewed. One item of note was the amount earned at the Regional Expo Bake Sale. Debbie announced the amount and indicated it would appear on next month’s report.
Old Business: The meal schedule was revised due to some necessary rearrangement. Debbie gave an update regarding the signs that had been commissioned earlier. She also reported on Michelle Bottom’s work with getting the ads into any special edition paper supplements. Other forms of advertising were also discussed.
New Business: Debbie reported that she has been told that there will be no Nursing Scholarship awarded this year. Details were not available. She also mentioned that April was Volunteer Appreciation month and due to a number of factors, this was not scheduled. It was decided that our next meeting will serve as that event. We will meet on May 26th at the Bread Bowl in Hiawatha at 10:30 a.m. for an early lunch provided by Northeast Kansas Multicounty Home Health and Hospice.
Debbie will be conducting individual training for any new volunteers. She asked for anyone knowing of those that might wish to become volunteers to let her know.
The next meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 26 at the Bread Bowl in Hiawatha.
The Memorial celebration ceremony will be held at the June meeting.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
